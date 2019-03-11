Zungu and Dolly to prove match fitness at Bafana camp

Bongani Zungu and Keagan Dolly suffered long term injuries last year before Bafana’s qualifier against Nigeria and have recently returned to full training.

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana forward players Bongani Zungu and Keagan Dolly will be given the opportunity to prove their match fitness when the squad assembles in the Tunisian city of Sfax on Saturday to prepare for their final Afcon qualifier against Libya.

Zungu and Dolly who ply their trade for French Clubs Amiens and Montpellier suffered long term injuries last year before Bafana’s qualifier against Nigeria at the FNB Stadium and have recently returned to full training with their clubs.

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has decided to include the pair in his 24-man squad for the Libya clash where they will have to prove their full match fitness in order to be selected for the match on 24 March.

Baxter made it very clear when he announced his squad at the South African Football Association’s headquarters on Monday that the France-based duo are fit and training with their clubs and have had game time in their respective reserve leagues but said that isn’t enough just yet.

“I want to make it clear that both Bongani and Keagan are fit and have played some minutes in the reserve leagues, but we won’t know how full fit they are until they report for camp in Sfax. We have been in contact with their club’s medical staff and they have assured us that they are fully recovered but we will have to do our own assessment when they come to camp.”

If not fit enough for action, the duo could possibly drop out of the squad, with Lebo Mothiba, Lars Veldwijk, Lebo Maboe and Percy Tau already named in the squad.

Baxter also said that Zungu and Dolly’s quality was undeniable and hoped they can show that they are fit enough to play the crunch encounter that requires Bafana to earn just a single point in order to qualify for the tournament which will now be hosted in Egypt.

“We will see if they are fit enough to play in such an important game, but I know what they can bring to the squad as their talent and quality is never in question.”

South Africa will play Libya on 24 March.