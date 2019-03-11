Zuma on SSA claims: 'I feel nothing when apartheid spies call me corrupt'

Jacob Zuma has responded to claims that he had used the intelligence services for his own political and personal interests.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma says that he was not asked questions by the panel investigating the State Security Agency (SSA).

The panel was set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year to investigate the agency.

It found that under the watch of Zuma, aspects of the agency were appropriated and used to wage factional political battles in the African National Congress (ANC).

In a statement at the weekend, the Presidency revealed that Ramaphosa had made the details of the report public, because he believed it would be for the benefit of all South Africans.

A key finding of the panel is that there had been political malpurposing and factionalism of the intelligence community for more than a decade.

In his response on Twitter, Zuma said the committee had two well-known apartheid spies and hoped people were not opening a can of worms which they may regret.

I have never been asked any questions by this committee. This committee has 2 well known Apartheid spies. I’ve never sold out nor written letters to the SB. I feel nothing when Apartheid spies call me corrupt. I hope people are not opening a can of worms which they might regret — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) March 10, 2019

