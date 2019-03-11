-
State drops charges against one of suspects in Thoriso Themane murderLocal
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Zim cancer patient to reunite with parents after mom's undesirable status lifted
Allan Chada's mother, Elizabeth, had been prohibited from returning to South Africa for five years after overstaying her visa last year.
CAPE TOWN - The parents of a Zimbabwean boy being treated for cancer in Cape Town will be reunited with their son this week.
Twelve-year-old Allan Chada was diagnosed with leukemia last May.
His mother, Elizabeth, had been prohibited from returning to South Africa for five years after overstaying her visa last year.
Immigration lawyer Gary Eisenberg has now gotten involved.
"We quickly prepared and filed an undesirable appeal application. The overstay appeals head read the appeal, took it extremely seriously and within 45 minutes a decision had been made to uplift the undesirability of the mom."
The boy's sister, Isabella, says that his oncologist has also arranged free flights for the parents.
"As his family, we feel very happy. We are very grateful for the good news and that our parents will get tickets to come and see Allan."
Timeline
-
SA Home Affairs system needs to change, says lawyer assisting Zim mom2 days ago
-
Immigration law firm helping Zim mother gain access to critically ill son in SA3 days ago
-
Home Affairs to help barred mother of Zim cancer patient enter SA4 days ago
-
New Home Affairs system to crack down on corruption, improve service delivery910 days ago
-
Zuma on SSA claims: 'I feel nothing when apartheid spies call me corrupt'6 hours ago
-
ANC MP Nyami Booi found guilty of breaching Parly ethics codeone hour ago
-
SAA offers support to Ethiopian Airlines after deadly crash3 hours ago
-
Buthelezi: Zuma's ANC bribed kaMagwaza-Msibi to create NFP3 hours ago
-
Former CEO Matshela Koko refuses to take blame for Eskom crisis32 minutes ago
-
Minister promises action after report finds abuse of SSA resources4 hours ago
comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.