Zim cancer patient to reunite with parents after mom's undesirable status lifted

Allan Chada's mother, Elizabeth, had been prohibited from returning to South Africa for five years after overstaying her visa last year.

Elizabeth Chada has been banned from entering South Africa after overstaying her visit in 2018 because of her critically ill son, Allan. Picture: Supplied.
Elizabeth Chada has been banned from entering South Africa after overstaying her visit in 2018 because of her critically ill son, Allan. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The parents of a Zimbabwean boy being treated for cancer in Cape Town will be reunited with their son this week.

Twelve-year-old Allan Chada was diagnosed with leukemia last May.

His mother, Elizabeth, had been prohibited from returning to South Africa for five years after overstaying her visa last year.

Immigration lawyer Gary Eisenberg has now gotten involved.

"We quickly prepared and filed an undesirable appeal application. The overstay appeals head read the appeal, took it extremely seriously and within 45 minutes a decision had been made to uplift the undesirability of the mom."

The boy's sister, Isabella, says that his oncologist has also arranged free flights for the parents.

"As his family, we feel very happy. We are very grateful for the good news and that our parents will get tickets to come and see Allan."

Comments

