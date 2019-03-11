Winde promises to a police station in Bonteheuwel if DA wins elections

Alan Winde visited the area earlier on Monday where more than 19 people have been killed in shootings since the start of this year.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Western Cape Premier candidate says if the party wins in the May elections, his first order of business would be to build a police station in Bonteheuwel.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said members of the Anti-Gang Unit will be placed in Mitchells Plain and Bishop Lavis where shootings have also been rife for three months.

But Winde said the South African Police Service is failing, reiterating the DA's plan for provinces to take over the responsibility of policing if the party claims victory in the elections.

“I will have a team put together consisting of a constitutional lawyer and PR team. I will also seek other premiers' support because I think crime is a big problem across our country and what we’re not seeing is proper management. Where there is a [crime] hotspot, that’s where you zoom in and focus.”

Winde said he already had a spot in mind of where he'd build a police station in Bonteheuwel - something residents have been calling for, for years.

“If I was the minister, I would have a war room on crime and be camping out here…we would find extra funding [for resources] and put managing plan over time.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)