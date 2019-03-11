WCED needs emergency plan for nearly 4,000 unplaced pupils - Equal Education

It’s been two months since the start of the 2019 academic year and about 3,900 pupils in the Western Cape still haven't seen the inside of a classroom.

CAPE TOWN - Lobby group Equal Education says that the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) must come up with an emergency plan for the almost 4,000 pupils who have yet to be placed at schools.

The group says it is unacceptable that so many children are still not able to be accommodated.

It’s been two months since the start of the 2019 academic year and about 3,900 pupils in the Western Cape still haven't seen the inside of a classroom.

Equal Education says the provincial Education Department must come up with an emergency plan to assist learners, as they cannot be expected to fall in with other learners as normal, four to five months down the line.

The organisation's Roné McFarlane says there are a number of contributing factors regarding school placement issues, including migration.

But, she says the department needs to proactively plan school infrastructure and upgrades to make provision for learners coming into the province year-on-year.

"There’s a need to ensure that education is adequately funded to allow provinces to build schools. There is a need for the department to properly communicate application deadlines to parents."

The WCED says it doing everything possible to find space for the pupils. The WCED says it will put catch-up plans in place but only when learners are placed. The department says subject advisors assist teachers where necessary.