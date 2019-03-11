Two arrested in connection with Uber, Taxify robberies in Langa

Apparently, the perpetrators tried to rob an Uber taxi driver in Zone 5 Langa but were chased by residents, who notified the police.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested two people linked to various robberies of Uber and Taxify drivers in the Langa policing precinct.

Members then arrested a 23-year-old Langa woman, who is currently in police custody.

Follow-up investigations led to the arrest of another woman over the weekend. Police say the suspects can be linked to 15 other Langa cases related to taxi robberies.

The police's FC van Wyk: "The investigation determined that a number of accounts were created by the suspects for ordering the taxis. The investigation is continuing."