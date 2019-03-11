TUT graduation to continue as classes remain suspended

Student protests over accommodation and meal allowances for those staying off campus have forced the shutdown of most activities and services at all TUT campuses.

JOHANNESBURG - The academic programme at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) remains suspended but graduation events scheduled for this week will go ahead as planned.

Student protests over accommodation and meal allowances for those staying off campus have forced the shutdown of most activities and services at all TUT campuses.

University spokesperson Willa de Ruyter has advised students to check the institution's website regularly to see when classes will be resuming.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and we will make an announcement on the resumption of the academic programme for students. However, TUT activities such as graduation which is scheduled for the upcoming week will go ahead as scheduled."