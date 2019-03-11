-
-
-
Trial of alleged wife killer Rob Packham expected to get underway
The businessman is accused of killing his spouse Gill Packham in February last year.
CAPE TOWN - Alleged wife killer Rob Packham is back in court on Monday.
His trial is expected to get underway at the Western Cape High Court. The businessman is accused of killing his spouse Gill Packham in February last year.
Packham has been in custody since December after he breached his bail conditions for a second time.
His lawyer had asked the court to give his client another chance, but the request was denied and Packham was ordered to remain in custody for the duration of his trial.
In September, he appeared in court for breaching bail conditions after he tried to make contact with a State witness. He was given a warning.
However, in December, Packham again reached out to a friend to try to make contact with his mistress, who is a State witness and was back behind bars.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
-
