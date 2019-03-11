Timeline: The pregnancy of Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex
The baby, who will be seventh in line to the British throne, is expected in April after Meghan, 37, disclosed she was six months pregnant in January.
LONDON - The Duchess of Sussex, former US actress Meghan Markle, is due to give birth this spring to her first child with husband Prince Harry, 34, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson.
The baby, who will be seventh in line to the British throne, is expected in April after Meghan, 37, disclosed she was six months pregnant in January.
Here is a timeline of some major events Meghan has attended during her pregnancy:
15 October: Harry and Meghan, who married in May 2018, announce they are expecting their first child in the spring of 2019 while in Australia on their first overseas tour as a married couple.
24 October: Meghan cut back on some of the couple’s busy programme during the tour to Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific but did join her husband for engagements on a trip to Fiji.
19 November: The Duke and Duchess attended the annual Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium.
10 December: At a star-studded event, Meghan presented the designer of her wedding dress with a prize at the London Fashion Awards.
18 December: Meghan joked she was feeling “very pregnant” during a Christmas visit to a care home where she joined residents making decorations and singing festive songs.
25 December: Harry and Meghan joined the other senior members of the British royal family at a traditional Christmas Day church service at Sandringham, eastern England.
14 January: During a trip to Birkenhead in northern England, Meghan told well-wishers that she was six months pregnant but said the gender of her baby would be a surprise.
16 January: Meghan and Harry attended the Cirque du Soleil’s Totem show at London’s Royal Albert Hall, an event aimed at raising awareness and funds for Harry’s Sentebale charity.
1 February: Crowds braved freezing conditions in Bristol for a visit by the royal couple who visited the western city’s Old Vic, built in 1766 and the oldest continuously working theatre in the English-speaking world.
7 February: Harry and Meghan attended an awards ceremony for the Endeavour Fund which supports the physical and mental recovery of injured and sick servicemen and women
12 February: The couple attended a play at London’s Natural History Museum about the young Charles Darwin’s 19th Century expedition on HMS Beagle, in aid of forest conservation, an issue supported by Harry.
24 February: On what was expected to be their last overseas trip before the birth of their baby, the royals arrived in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains where they showed their support for rural girls’ education.
25 February: As part of their Morocco visit, the couple attended a cooking event and sampled food made by chef Moha Fedal, host of Morocco’s version of the Masterchef TV show.
8 March: Meghan joined a panel discussion held by The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust to mark International Women’s Day at King’s College, London.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
‘Struggling’ Justin Bieber asks fans to pray for him
-
New R. Kelly sex abuse tape discovered - lawyer
-
Ellen DeGeneres offers to be Jennifer Lopez's maid of honour
-
Powerball results: Friday, 8 March 2019
-
‘Captain Marvel’ soars to $153m launch in North America
-
Michael Jackson accused of child sex abuse by former maid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.