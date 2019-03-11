Popular Topics
Go

Thoriso Themane’s family 'disappointed' after 2 accused bail granted

Three adults, aged between 36 and 37, appeared in the Polokwane Magistrates Court on Monday, however, charges were withdrawn against one due to insufficient evidence.

Thoriso Themane. Picture: Facebook.
Thoriso Themane. Picture: Facebook.
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Thoriso Themane’s family say they’re disappointed after two men arrested in connection with his murder were granted bail.

Three adults, aged between 36 and 37, appeared in the Polokwane Magistrates Court on Monday, however, charges were withdrawn against one of the suspects due to insufficient evidence.

They were handcuffed together with six minors for Themane’s deadly assault that was captured on camera in Flora Park, Polokwane, last month.

At the same time, the case against a 13-year-old also arrested in connection with the murder was postponed to next week.

Themane’s older brother, Karabo, attended Monday’s bail hearing for the men arrested in connection with the 28-year-old’s deadly assault.

He said the proceedings have left the family feeling discouraged.

“Honestly speaking, it changed the whole mood because I had hope that we were going to see justice for my brother’s untimely death.”

Karabo said they just wanted to see those responsible for his brother’s murder behind bars.

“As a family, we just hear different stories and accusations coming. He [Thoriso] can never defend himself [and] we were not there.”

The two men linked to Themane’s murder are expected back in court next month.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

