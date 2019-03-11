Suspected arsonist arrested in Vredehoek

Authorities believe he could be linked to at least two veld fires.

CAPE TOWN - A suspected arsonist has been arrested in Vredehoek.

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said: "The suspect was detained while officers managed to obtain a gardening hose from a neighbouring house to extinguish the fire. The fire service arrived in under 10 minutes to assist officials and the Table Mountain National Parks fire teams. The suspect was transported to Cape Town Central Police Station and charged with arson."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)