SSA report will provide opportunity to fix intelligence agency, says minister
Minister of State Security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba reacts to the findings of the high-level review panel into the State Security Agency.
JOHANNESBURG - From about 2005, with the emergence of the divisions within the African National Congress (ANC), there has been a growing politicisation and factionalisation of the civilian intelligence community based on the factions within the party.
A high-level review panel has found "political malpurposing and factionalisation of the intelligence community" over the past 10 years, saying parallel structures directly served the personal and political interests of the former president, and some ministers, all in complete breach of the Constitution.
Minister of State Security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba says she was warned that she would be inheriting a department of lawlessness with low morale before occupying the ministerial position last year.
“So, the outcome of the report itself did not come as a shock because it confirmed what the same members in the department were saying to me.”
READ: High-level review panel report on State Security Agency
High-Level Review Panel on ... by on Scribd
Letsatsi-Duba said while the report came out with damning findings, it also provides them with the opportunity to identify areas that need to be fixed and “correct what happened in the past.”
"It will assist us to rebuild and construct a professional intelligence agency which will be in a position to protect the sovereignty and also the people of this country."
On whether there are going to be charges laid against anyone, the minister said yes, as according to the recommendations made by the report.
Listen to the audio below for more.
