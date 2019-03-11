-
Humans are very small, sayy diver almost swallowed by whaleLocal
-
#RandReport: Rand firms in subdued start for emerging marketsBusiness
-
SA team lends a hand in Ethiopian deadly airline crash probeLocal
-
SJC wants court matter against SAPS resource allocation in WCLocal
-
Kimberley police hunt suspects behind murder of pupil (17)Local
-
Thoriso Themane’s family 'disappointed' after 2 accused bail grantedLocal
SJC wants court matter against SAPS resource allocation in WC
In December, the Equality Court found the system unfairly discriminates against black and poor people.
CAPE TOWN - The Social Justice Coalition (SJC) says it wants a court matter against the South African Police Service (SAPS) over police resources allocation in the Western Cape to get down to finding solutions.
In December, the Equality Court found the system unfairly discriminated against black and poor people.
The litigation was brought by the SJC, Equal Education and the Nyanga Community Policing Forum.
Police Minister Bheki Cele has agreed with the ruling and the SAPS has decided not to appeal it.
The SJC's Axolile Notywala said the next step was to determine the remedial action.
“There will have to be an arrangement for a hearing between the police and ourselves since we all agree with the terms of the findings of the judgment. Now, the hearing will have to determine what it is exactly and what SAPS will have to do in terms of overhauling the ruling.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
