SJC wants court matter against SAPS resource allocation in WC

CAPE TOWN - The Social Justice Coalition (SJC) says it wants a court matter against the South African Police Service (SAPS) over police resources allocation in the Western Cape to get down to finding solutions.

In December, the Equality Court found the system unfairly discriminated against black and poor people.

The litigation was brought by the SJC, Equal Education and the Nyanga Community Policing Forum.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has agreed with the ruling and the SAPS has decided not to appeal it.

The SJC's Axolile Notywala said the next step was to determine the remedial action.

“There will have to be an arrangement for a hearing between the police and ourselves since we all agree with the terms of the findings of the judgment. Now, the hearing will have to determine what it is exactly and what SAPS will have to do in terms of overhauling the ruling.”

