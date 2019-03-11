SAA offers support to Ethiopian Airlines after deadly crash
SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana has sent his condolences to the families of the 157 people who were killed on Sunday when the plane went down in Addis Ababa en route to Kenya.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) is extending help to its counterparts in Nairobi to help Ethiopian Airlines following a deadly crash in which all people on board died.
Ethiopia and China have since decided to ground all 737 max 8 aircraft until further notice.
In October, the same model crashed in Indonesia, killing 189 people.
The two incidents have raised questions about its safety but there's no proof that both crashes were caused by the same problem.
SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali says the airline will support those who need assistance.
"South African Airways stands ready to provide any form of assistance as we understand that Ethiopian Airlines is going through a difficult time. Immediately after the incident happened, we activated our emergency response processes to assist the airline going through a difficult time."
Meanwhile, Ahmed Khalid was supposed to be on flight 302 on Sunday but missed it, narrowly escaping death.
“Everyone was asking what’s happening, but no one said anything. It was just up and down until one of the passengers saw that the plane that just flew crashed.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
