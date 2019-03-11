SA team lends a hand in Ethiopian deadly airline crash probe
Transport Minister Blaze Nzimande said they've roped in a South African task team to offer any skills needed to ensure a speedy conclusion to the probe.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Blaze Nzimande says his department will work together with their Ethiopian counterparts to assist with the investigation into the deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash.
The Boeing 737 Max 8 went down just minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board.
Spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said: “Minister Nzimande says South Africa, through the task team comprising of all 11 state entities and agencies such as the South African Civil Aviation Authority, the Aircraft Navigation Services and the South African Search and Rescue will collaborate with the Ethiopian counterparts to offer any necessary assistance and skills set.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
