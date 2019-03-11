Popular Topics
Rob Packham pleads not guilty to murdering wife

The Constantia resident was arrested after Gill Packham’s body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car at Diep River train station in February last year.

Murder accused Rob Packham at the Western Cape High Court on 11 March 2019. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Businessman Rob Packham has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife.

Packham faces charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice. as his trial got underway in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

The Constantia resident was arrested after Gill Packham’s body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car at Diep River train station in February last year.

The State called its first witness; a colleague of the deceased.

Bernice Moore worked with Gill at the Springfield Convent School where they were both employed as secretaries.

Moore said she became worried when her colleague failed to arrive at school and there was no answer on her phone.

She said she alerted school management who then sent someone to the Packham residence where there was also no answer.

She also tried contacting the accused but he too was not answering his phone.

The witness said she later got hold of him and later spoke to him again when he came to her office at the school.

Moore testified that she got a funny feeling when Packham told her he wanted to see who she had been talking to over the phone, adding his eyes were big in his head and he looked frazzled.

