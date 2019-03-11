Rob Packham pleads not guilty to murdering wife
The Constantia resident was arrested after Gill Packham’s body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car at Diep River train station in February last year.
CAPE TOWN - Businessman Rob Packham has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife.
Packham faces charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice. as his trial got underway in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.
The Constantia resident was arrested after Gill Packham’s body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car at Diep River train station in February last year.
The State called its first witness; a colleague of the deceased.
Bernice Moore worked with Gill at the Springfield Convent School where they were both employed as secretaries.
Moore said she became worried when her colleague failed to arrive at school and there was no answer on her phone.
She said she alerted school management who then sent someone to the Packham residence where there was also no answer.
She also tried contacting the accused but he too was not answering his phone.
The witness said she later got hold of him and later spoke to him again when he came to her office at the school.
Moore testified that she got a funny feeling when Packham told her he wanted to see who she had been talking to over the phone, adding his eyes were big in his head and he looked frazzled.
Popular in Local
-
Former CEO Matshela Koko refuses to take blame for Eskom crisis
-
Zuma on SSA claims: 'I feel nothing when apartheid spies call me corrupt'
-
Comair remains 'vigilant' using Boeing 737 Max 8 after Ethiopian Airlines crash
-
Koko: Eskom in big trouble, but SA won't become another Venezuela
-
ANC MP Nyami Booi found guilty of breaching Parly ethics code
-
SAA offers support to Ethiopian Airlines after deadly crash
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.