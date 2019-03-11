Returning hero Zidane set to replace Solari at Madrid - reports
Zinedine Zidane won an unprecedented three consecutive Champions League titles with Real before resigning in May last year.
MADRID - Real Madrid will sack Santiago Solari and reappoint former coach Zinedine Zidane on Monday, according to multiple Spanish media reports.
Zidane won an unprecedented three consecutive Champions League titles with Real before resigning in May last year.
Madrid’s entire season has collapsed in the space of a week, with double Clasico defeats by Barcelona knocking them out of the Copa del Rey and leaving them 12 points adrift in La Liga. Real were also eliminated from the Champions League last Tuesday in the last 16 by Ajax Amsterdam.
Former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui replaced Zidane but was sacked in October with Solari taking the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu, but is set to be ousted himself later on Monday.
Zidane, who took over in January 2016, won the Champions League that season, before claiming a La Liga and European Cup double in 2017.
Five days after a third victory in last season’s Champions League final over Liverpool, the French coach and former Real Madrid midfielder decided to walk away, saying it was the right moment to depart.
The 46-year-old won nine trophies at Madrid and was considered a hero by supporters after managing them in one of the club’s most successful eras.
Zidane’s job at Madrid now will be to keep them in the top four to ensure they qualify for the Champions League next season. Real are third with 11 games to play and 10 points ahead of fifth place.
Solari enjoyed a 4-1 win at Real Valladolid on Sunday in what appears to have been his final stand as Madrid coach.
