#RandReport: Rand firms in subdued start for emerging markets
At 0700 GMT the rand was 0.05% firmer at 14.4275 per dollar, moving higher in tandem with Asian peers in subdued volumes.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed in early trade on Monday, helped by increasing demand for emerging market currencies as returns on offer in developed market assets faltered following poor data last week.
At 0700 GMT the rand was 0.05% firmer at 14.4275 per dollar, moving higher in tandem with Asian peers in subdued volumes, with investors awaiting developments in trade talks between Washington and Beijing and Brexit.
Employment growth in the United States for February came in much weaker than expected last week triggering a revival in demand for risk assets as US Treasury yields and the dollar dived.
That allowed the rand to move away from two-month lows, although the currency remains vulnerable to domestic risks mainly linked to power utility Eskom and the threat it poses to the country’s sovereign credit risk.
With local mining, manufacturing and business confidence data due later this week, the rand is set to take its lead from the British parliamentary vote on Tuesday on whether to go ahead with the country’s exit plan from the European Union.
Bonds started the day flat with yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 steady at 8.675%.
In stocks, big-four lender Absa reported a 1% dip in full-year headline earnings for 2018, linked to the R3.2 billion ($221.77 million) in costs related to its separation from British lender Barclays.
South Africa’s second-largest insurer Old Mutual said profit dropped 12% on an adjusted basis in 2018 as tough economic conditions weighed.
Popular in Business
-
SA's Comair takes Boeing 737 MAX off schedules
-
Former CEO Matshela Koko refuses to take blame for Eskom crisis
-
Koko blamed for Eskom's acceptance of coal from Gupta-owned mine
-
Matjila was ‘desperate’ to have R4.3bn Ayo deal approved
-
Koko: Eskom in big trouble, but SA won't become another Venezuela
-
Exclusive: Illegal electricity syndicates threaten struggling Eskom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.