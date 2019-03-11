Popular Topics
Randburg trio arrested for possession of rhino horn, abalone due in court

Authorities seized five rhino horns, abalone, seahorse, sea cucumbers as well as equipment worth a substantial amount on Saturday following a three-day operation carried out by various specialised law enforcement units.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Three people are expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday morning for dealing in rhino horns as well as other endangered species.

Three men were arrested in Randburg on Saturday following a three-day operation carried out by various specialised law enforcement units.

Authorities seized five rhino horns, abalone, seahorse, sea cucumbers as well as equipment worth a substantial amount.

The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi says they have been searching for the men for a while now.

"The arrests were the culmination of the work that we have put in. With the assistance of law enforcement, SANParks and other role players, we have a lot of equipment, we believe, that they used to dry the abalone that we also seized."

