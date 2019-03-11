Police investigating murder case after Ermelo doctor found dead in home
It’s understood 74-year-old Dr Yasvantray Bhoola from Cassim Park was supposed to have supper with friends on Sunday night when he never arrived.
JOHANNESBURG - Police in Ermelo in Mpumalanga are investigating a case of murder after a local doctor was found murdered.
Police said they went looking for him at his house where they found his body.
The police’s Carla Prinsloo said that no arrests have been made.
"Upon arrival at his house, the people found that a garage door was open and one of his vehicles, a gold-coloured BMW was missing. When they looked through the house, they discovered his body in the bedroom. He was tied and he had wounds we suspect with blunt force to his head."
Prinsloo said Bhoola’s car was found a short while later near a local high school.
She has appealed to anyone with information about the crime to contact the police.
