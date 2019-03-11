Police hunting 2 serial rapists

-
IEC to investigate claims Bosasa funded ANC’s election 'war rooms'Politics
-
Police hunting 2 serial rapistsLocal
-
Fana Hlongwane paid for Ayanda Dlodlo's Dubai tripPolitics
-
'Key conspirator' of Kashmir attack shot dead - Indian policeWorld
-
Koko blamed for Eskom's acceptance of coal from Gupta-owned mineBusiness
-
Barnier says Brexit talks now in hands of BritainWorld
Popular Topics
-
Police hunting 2 serial rapistsLocal
-
Fana Hlongwane paid for Ayanda Dlodlo's Dubai tripPolitics
-
Koko blamed for Eskom's acceptance of coal from Gupta-owned mineBusiness
-
Winde promises to build police station in Bonteheuwel if DA wins electionsLocal
-
Matjila was ‘desperate’ to have R4.3bn Ayo deal approvedBusiness
-
Rob Packham pleads not guilty to murdering wifeLocal
Popular Topics
-
Fana Hlongwane paid for Ayanda Dlodlo's Dubai tripPolitics
-
Winde promises to build police station in Bonteheuwel if DA wins electionsLocal
-
ANC MP Nyami Booi found guilty of breaching Parly ethics codePolitics
-
Buthelezi: Zuma paid Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi to destroy IFPPolitics
-
Buthelezi: Zuma's ANC bribed kaMagwaza-Msibi to create NFPPolitics
-
Minister promises action after report finds abuse of SSA resourcesPolitics
-
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealedOpinion
-
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'Opinion
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in AfricaOpinion
-
OPINION: Consistency key for Pollard in important World Cup yearOpinion
-
OPINION: South Africa is failing the rights of children to education and healthOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Women's football isn't new. So why is Banyana still undervalued?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
Matjila was ‘desperate’ to have R4.3bn Ayo deal approvedBusiness
-
Old Mutual FY profit drops; co plans R2 bn buybackBusiness
-
Former CEO Matshela Koko refuses to take blame for Eskom crisisBusiness
-
Koko: Eskom in big trouble, but SA won't become another VenezuelaBusiness
-
Eskom pre-payment to Tegeta unauthorised abnormally, commission hearsBusiness
-
Absa to pay higher dividend despite FY earnings dropBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Prodigy star Flint died from hanging: inquestLifestyle
-
Timeline: The pregnancy of Meghan, Britain's Duchess of SussexLifestyle
-
Ellen DeGeneres offers to be Jennifer Lopez's maid of honourLifestyle
-
New R. Kelly sex abuse tape discovered - lawyerLifestyle
-
‘Struggling’ Justin Bieber asks fans to pray for himLifestyle
-
‘Captain Marvel’ soars to $153m launch in North AmericaLifestyle
-
Robo-journalism gains traction in shifting media landscapeLifestyle
-
Khloe Kardashian warns followers to ‘be aware of your words’Lifestyle
-
Diddy pays tribute to The Notorious B.I.G.Lifestyle
-
IAAF upholds Russia ban over dopingSport
-
Coetzee, Veldwijk included in Bafana squad for crunch Afcon qualifierSport
-
India captain Kohli slams inconsistent DRS after Australia defeatSport
-
Markram, Duminy and Amla return to Proteas ODI squadSport
-
Pirates in anxious CAF CL wait, Sundowns ease into knockout stageSport
-
Super Davids inspires South Africa to Vancouver Sevens glorySport
Popular Topics
-
Buthelezi: The ANC sidelined traditional leadersPolitics
-
IFP manifesto launch: Our track record speaks for itself, says ButheleziPolitics
-
SA's Cherise Willeit wins Cape Town Cycle TourSport
-
Bheki Cele visits gang-ridden Lavender HillLocal
-
Mpumalanga police shoot man after he attacks former school with bricksLocal
-
On The Couch: UWC's Lubelo Scott chats life in prison, Varsity Cup & moreSport
-
EXCLUSIVE: Coligny murder: 'I'd have been happy with life sentences for killers'Local
-
Father of slain Coligny teen: I’m not happy with the sentencesLocal
-
3 reasons fuel prices increase, how it affects youLocal
-
SSA report will provide opportunity to fix intelligence agency, says ministerLocal
-
If Twitter followers translated into votes, Julius Malema would be presidentPolitics
-
Eskom tariff hikes will further increase municipal debts, says SalgaLocal
-
How Cyril Ramaphosa fared in his last Parly Q&A sessionPolitics
-
Icosa 'sick & tired' of Mandelas, wants CT airport named after KrotoaLocal
-
Adam Habib: Early reflections on Fees Must Fall were a crude caricatureLocal
-
Bheki and Linah Ngcobo open up about their beautiful love storyLifestyle
-
What kind of tax are religious institutions required to pay?Local
-
How SAA pilot William Chandler was caught out after 25 yearsLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
Police hunting 2 serial rapists
A warrant of arrest has been issued for Sipho Mbatha who faces more than 10 charges of rape, kidnapping, attempted murder and robbery.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for two serial rapists who’ve allegedly been operating in Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.
A warrant of arrest has been issued for Sipho Mbatha who faces more than 10 charges of rape, kidnapping, attempted murder and robbery.
Mbatha is currently out on parole having served 15 years for sexually assaulting a woman.
Another warrant was issued for Orence Mkhubela from Limpopo who is wanted in connection with multiple rapes in Diepsloot and Westonaria.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant Lungelo Dlamini said: “These two suspects are considered to be dangerous. These suspects committed crimes in Gauteng but originally they are from KZN and the other one is from Limpopo. We are appealing to members of the public in all these provinces.”
Timeline
-
Police investigating murder case after Ermelo doctor found dead in home6 hours ago
-
Gauteng MEC urges cops to arrest other suspects in Sibusiso Khwinana murder6 hours ago
-
Cele accused of not withdrawing SAPS appeal over WC police resourcing decision9 hours ago
-
Cele: Police won't be kind to those disrupting voting10 hours ago
Popular in Local
-
Koko blamed for Eskom's acceptance of coal from Gupta-owned mine2 hours ago
-
Comair remains 'vigilant' using Boeing 737 Max 8 after Ethiopian Airlines crash4 hours ago
-
Fana Hlongwane paid for Ayanda Dlodlo's Dubai tripone hour ago
-
Zuma on SSA claims: 'I feel nothing when apartheid spies call me corrupt'11 hours ago
-
Former CEO Matshela Koko refuses to take blame for Eskom crisis5 hours ago
-
Rob Packham pleads not guilty to murdering wife3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.