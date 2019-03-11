Police hunting 2 serial rapists

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Sipho Mbatha who faces more than 10 charges of rape, kidnapping, attempted murder and robbery.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for two serial rapists who’ve allegedly been operating in Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Sipho Mbatha who faces more than 10 charges of rape, kidnapping, attempted murder and robbery.

Mbatha is currently out on parole having served 15 years for sexually assaulting a woman.

Another warrant was issued for Orence Mkhubela from Limpopo who is wanted in connection with multiple rapes in Diepsloot and Westonaria.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Lungelo Dlamini said: “These two suspects are considered to be dangerous. These suspects committed crimes in Gauteng but originally they are from KZN and the other one is from Limpopo. We are appealing to members of the public in all these provinces.”