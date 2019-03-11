Popular Topics
Pirates in anxious CAF CL wait, Sundowns ease into knockout stage

Mamelodi Sundowns are through to the knockout stages of the CAF Champions League after a 3-0 win against Nigeria’s Lobi Stars while Orlando Pirates will have an anxious wait after playing out to a 2-all draw against Zimbabwe’s FC Platinum.

Picture: @orlandopirates/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns are through to the knockout stages of the CAF Champions League after a 3-0 win against Nigeria’s Lobi Stars while Orlando Pirates will have an anxious wait after playing out to a 2-all draw against Zimbabwe’s FC Platinum.

The Buccaneers had to come from behind to salvage that draw which now sees them drop to third place in Group B and will need a win against Horoya in Guinea Conakry on the 16 March.

The Zimbabweans who hadn’t scored a goal in the group stages of the competition applied incredible pressure on the Buccaneers and were richly rewarded when they found themselves 2-0 up before half time, but the Ghosts of Orlando showed their quality and resilience in the second half to score 2 goals of their own through Thembinkosi Lorch and Augustine Mulenga in the last 10 minutes of the game.

On the other hand, the Brazilians put on a hot display in Atteridgeville, dispatching Lobi Stars on their way to sealing their place in the next round with a game to spare against Wydad Casablanca in Casablanca on the same day as Pirates’ clash with Horoya.

This is the third time in four seasons that Sundowns have gone through to the knockout stages of the Champions League, while they were champions in 2016.

