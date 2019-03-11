State drops charges against one of suspects in Thoriso Themane murder

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that the State has withdrawn charges against one of three adults arrested in connection with the murder of Thoriso Themane due to insufficient evidence.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that the State has withdrawn charges against one of three adults arrested in connection with the murder of Thoriso Themane due to insufficient evidence.

The trio, aged between 36 and 37, appeared in the Polokwane Magistrates Court earlier on Monday; a 13-year-old boy arrested at the weekend is also due to appear in court this afternoon.

The 28-year-old's death last month sparked outrage after a video showing a group of high school pupils assaulting him in Flora Park in Polokwane went viral.

More to follow.