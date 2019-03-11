NHLS denies unlawful conduct over sharing of patient records

The NHLS has been accused of unlawfully sharing patient's medical records with NGOs thus opening itself up to criminal and civil claims for breach of confidentiality.

PRETORIA - The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) has denied there’s a conflict of interest or unlawful conduct after it emerged that one of its board members is the director of a consultancy firm receiving patient records from the labs.

It's been established that Strategic Evaluation, Advisory & Development Consulting (SEAD) has been receiving this information and then approaching HIV patients throughout the country to offer support.

Legal opinion obtained in July last year found that the sharing of patient data is unlawful, but the Health Department now says that a second opinion disputes this.

Dr Tim Tucker is both a NHLS board member as well as the founder and director of SEAD, which receives patient data from the labs.

Tucker says there is no conflict of interest, adding that SEAD’s relationship with the Health Department has been reviewed by an outside ethics committee.

SEAD is contracted by the Health Department to provide support at clinical facilities and help achieve is HIV targets.

Tucker says there is no financial transaction to obtain the data.

The Health Department’s Popo Maja says the sharing of the patient data with NGOs was lawful and done so in accordance with the National Health Act.

