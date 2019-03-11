NHLS denies unlawful conduct over sharing of patient records
The NHLS has been accused of unlawfully sharing patient's medical records with NGOs thus opening itself up to criminal and civil claims for breach of confidentiality.
PRETORIA - The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) has denied there’s a conflict of interest or unlawful conduct after it emerged that one of its board members is the director of a consultancy firm receiving patient records from the labs.
The NHLS has been accused of unlawfully sharing patient's medical records with NGOs, thus opening itself up to criminal and civil claims for breach of confidentiality.
It's been established that Strategic Evaluation, Advisory & Development Consulting (SEAD) has been receiving this information and then approaching HIV patients throughout the country to offer support.
Legal opinion obtained in July last year found that the sharing of patient data is unlawful, but the Health Department now says that a second opinion disputes this.
Dr Tim Tucker is both a NHLS board member as well as the founder and director of SEAD, which receives patient data from the labs.
Tucker says there is no conflict of interest, adding that SEAD’s relationship with the Health Department has been reviewed by an outside ethics committee.
SEAD is contracted by the Health Department to provide support at clinical facilities and help achieve is HIV targets.
Tucker says there is no financial transaction to obtain the data.
The Health Department’s Popo Maja says the sharing of the patient data with NGOs was lawful and done so in accordance with the National Health Act.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Zuma on SSA claims: 'I feel nothing when apartheid spies call me corrupt'
-
Minister promises action after report finds abuse of SSA resources
-
Two killed, three seriously injured in Lanseria head-on collision
-
EXCLUSIVE: NHLS infringement of patients' privacy punishable by law - legal firm
-
'We had to defend ourselves': Buthelezi denies orchestrating apartheid violence
-
Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding due to shortage of capacity
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.