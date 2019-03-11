Minister promises action after report finds abuse of SSA resources

A panel appointed to review the State Security Agency has relased a report showing political malpurposing and factionalisation of the country's intelligence community for at least the past decade.

JOHANNESBURG - State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba says that people within the state institution will be charged following findings of outright abuse of power and complete disregard for the Constitution.

Letsatsi-Duba, who was speaking to Radio 702's Bongani Bingwa, says that she wasn't shocked by the report, as this is exactly what she was told when she arrived at the agency last year.

She says action will be taken.

"The report itself recommends that wherever there are indications of wrong-doing in terms of criminality, we must immediately hand them over tot he law enforcement agency, which we are busy with, to make sure that people are accountable for what they did."

VINDICATION

The Right2Know Campaign says that the explosive report which revealed unlawful conduct by the State Security Agency has vindicated its concerns and confirmed abuse of the state intelligence resources to spy on social movements.

The Presidency released the report on Saturday, which found that the agency had become politicised and used to fight the personal and political interests of former President Jacob Zuma.

President Cyril Ramaphosa established the panel in June last year, with Sydney Mufamadi and nine others leading the investigation.

The special operations unit within the State Security Agency noted among its achievements in 2016/17 the active monitoring of organisations such as South Africa First, the Right2Know Campaign and constitutional rights group Casac.

R2K’s Thamo Nkosi says the report has confirmed their suspicions.

"The report is a vindication of what we've been saying all along that there has been the potential for the State Security Agency infiltrating social movements, student movements as well as unions. We had our assumptions and we knew were being spied on."

The panel found attempts at social engineering by state spies at the behest of the executive to be a breach of the Constitution and the law and criminal prosecution should follow.

Meanwhile, in what may be percieved as a threat, former President Jacob Zuma has tweeted that he hopes people are not opening a can of worms which they may regret.

I have never been asked any questions by this committee. This committee has 2 well known Apartheid spies. I’ve never sold out nor written letters to the SB. I feel nothing when Apartheid spies call me corrupt. I hope people are not opening a can of worms which they might regret — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) March 10, 2019

Zuma says the panel, which he claims has two well known apartheid spies, did not ask him any questions.

