Minister promises action after report finds abuse of SSA resources
A panel appointed to review the State Security Agency has relased a report showing political malpurposing and factionalisation of the country's intelligence community for at least the past decade.
JOHANNESBURG - State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba says that people within the state institution will be charged following findings of outright abuse of power and complete disregard for the Constitution.
A panel appointed to review the State Security Agency has released a report showing political malpurposing and factionalisation of the country's intelligence community for at least the past decade.
Letsatsi-Duba, who was speaking to Radio 702's Bongani Bingwa, says that she wasn't shocked by the report, as this is exactly what she was told when she arrived at the agency last year.
She says action will be taken.
"The report itself recommends that wherever there are indications of wrong-doing in terms of criminality, we must immediately hand them over tot he law enforcement agency, which we are busy with, to make sure that people are accountable for what they did."
VINDICATION
The Right2Know Campaign says that the explosive report which revealed unlawful conduct by the State Security Agency has vindicated its concerns and confirmed abuse of the state intelligence resources to spy on social movements.
The Presidency released the report on Saturday, which found that the agency had become politicised and used to fight the personal and political interests of former President Jacob Zuma.
President Cyril Ramaphosa established the panel in June last year, with Sydney Mufamadi and nine others leading the investigation.
The special operations unit within the State Security Agency noted among its achievements in 2016/17 the active monitoring of organisations such as South Africa First, the Right2Know Campaign and constitutional rights group Casac.
R2K’s Thamo Nkosi says the report has confirmed their suspicions.
"The report is a vindication of what we've been saying all along that there has been the potential for the State Security Agency infiltrating social movements, student movements as well as unions. We had our assumptions and we knew were being spied on."
The panel found attempts at social engineering by state spies at the behest of the executive to be a breach of the Constitution and the law and criminal prosecution should follow.
Meanwhile, in what may be percieved as a threat, former President Jacob Zuma has tweeted that he hopes people are not opening a can of worms which they may regret.
I have never been asked any questions by this committee. This committee has 2 well known Apartheid spies. I’ve never sold out nor written letters to the SB. I feel nothing when Apartheid spies call me corrupt. I hope people are not opening a can of worms which they might regret— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) March 10, 2019
Zuma says the panel, which he claims has two well known apartheid spies, did not ask him any questions.
READ: High-level review panel report on State Security Agency
High-Level Review Panel on the SSA by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
Popular in Politics
-
Zuma on SSA claims: 'I feel nothing when apartheid spies call me corrupt'
-
'We had to defend ourselves': Buthelezi denies orchestrating apartheid violence
-
DA: Suspend those implicated in abuse of SSA resources
-
SSA probe report: Zuma used intel services to target Ramaphosa
-
Manyi reiterates apology for 2010 comments about WC coloured people
-
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.