Minister promises action after report finds abuse of SSA resources

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

Minister promises action after report finds abuse of SSA resources

A panel appointed to review the State Security Agency has relased a report showing political malpurposing and factionalisation of the country's intelligence community for at least the past decade.

FILE: Minister of State Security, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, takes oath of office during the swearing-in ceremony of the new National Executive at the Tuynhuis in Cape Town on 27 February 2018. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Minister of State Security, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, takes oath of office during the swearing-in ceremony of the new National Executive at the Tuynhuis in Cape Town on 27 February 2018. Picture: GCIS
Barry Bateman 12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba says that people within the state institution will be charged following findings of outright abuse of power and complete disregard for the Constitution.

A panel appointed to review the State Security Agency has released a report showing political malpurposing and factionalisation of the country's intelligence community for at least the past decade.

Letsatsi-Duba, who was speaking to Radio 702's Bongani Bingwa, says that she wasn't shocked by the report, as this is exactly what she was told when she arrived at the agency last year.

She says action will be taken.

"The report itself recommends that wherever there are indications of wrong-doing in terms of criminality, we must immediately hand them over tot he law enforcement agency, which we are busy with, to make sure that people are accountable for what they did."

VINDICATION

The Right2Know Campaign says that the explosive report which revealed unlawful conduct by the State Security Agency has vindicated its concerns and confirmed abuse of the state intelligence resources to spy on social movements.

The Presidency released the report on Saturday, which found that the agency had become politicised and used to fight the personal and political interests of former President Jacob Zuma.

President Cyril Ramaphosa established the panel in June last year, with Sydney Mufamadi and nine others leading the investigation.

The special operations unit within the State Security Agency noted among its achievements in 2016/17 the active monitoring of organisations such as South Africa First, the Right2Know Campaign and constitutional rights group Casac.

R2K’s Thamo Nkosi says the report has confirmed their suspicions.

"The report is a vindication of what we've been saying all along that there has been the potential for the State Security Agency infiltrating social movements, student movements as well as unions. We had our assumptions and we knew were being spied on."

The panel found attempts at social engineering by state spies at the behest of the executive to be a breach of the Constitution and the law and criminal prosecution should follow.

Meanwhile, in what may be percieved as a threat, former President Jacob Zuma has tweeted that he hopes people are not opening a can of worms which they may regret.

Zuma says the panel, which he claims has two well known apartheid spies, did not ask him any questions.

READ: High-level review panel report on State Security Agency

High-Level Review Panel on the SSA by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA