Metrorail crackdown on crime: 2 cable thieves get jail time

CAPE TOWN - Efforts to secure Cape Town’s railway network has seen more successes.

Two cable thieves have been sentenced to prison. In one case, an offender will spend three years in jail. Two suspects were nabbed for possession of suspected stolen property and malicious damage to property in Ravensmead and Bishop Lavis.

Prasa, police and the city's railway enforcement unit have been busy of late, carrying out more than 300 arrests.

Metrorail's Riana Scott highlights other successes.

"They removed 61 vagrants and dismantled 29 structures. This was in the area between Salt River and Observatory. They also confiscated 34 knives and various other tools used for cable theft."

