Markram, Duminy and Amla return to Proteas ODI squad
Aiden Markram returns to the Proteas ODI squad for the final two ODI matches against Sri Lanka on the back of his outstanding recent form that has helped propel his Titans franchise to the top spot on the Momentum One Day Cup log.
CAPE TOWN - Aiden Markram returns to the Proteas ODI squad for the final two one-day international (ODI) matches against Sri Lanka on the back of his outstanding recent form that included back-to-back centuries that have helped propel his Titans franchise to the top spot on the Momentum One Day Cup log.
The squad also features the return of experienced pair Hashim Amla and JP Duminy. Duminy has made a successful comeback for the Cape Cobras after being out of action for several months following shoulder surgery.
Cricket South Africa National Selection Panel Convener (CSA NSP) Linda Zondi commented on the new squad.
“Experience is always a key factor in major tournaments such as the ICC Men’s World Cup, it is great to see how well JP has regained his best form after being out of action for so long.
“What has also been highly encouraging is to see how well the Proteas have played when they have returned to franchise cricket. It is important that they should dominate at this level and that their skills should rub off on our emerging talent.
“JP, Aiden and Dwaine Pretorius have all made significant contributions to their franchises in recent matches.
“We will use the final two matches in the ODI series to continue to examine all the options that are available to us as far as the World Cup squad is concerned."
Popular in Sport
-
Wayde van Niekerk regrets celebrity touch rugby match
-
Super Davids inspires South Africa to Vancouver Sevens glory
-
Cyclist dies after collapsing during 2019 CT Cycle Tour
-
Results for CT Cycle tour: Sam Gaze, Cherise Willeit 2019 winners
-
India captain Kohli slams inconsistent DRS after Australia defeat
-
SA's Cherise Willeit wins Cape Town Cycle Tour
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.