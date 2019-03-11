Markram, Duminy and Amla return to Proteas ODI squad

Aiden Markram returns to the Proteas ODI squad for the final two ODI matches against Sri Lanka on the back of his outstanding recent form that has helped propel his Titans franchise to the top spot on the Momentum One Day Cup log.

CAPE TOWN - Aiden Markram returns to the Proteas ODI squad for the final two one-day international (ODI) matches against Sri Lanka on the back of his outstanding recent form that included back-to-back centuries that have helped propel his Titans franchise to the top spot on the Momentum One Day Cup log.

The squad also features the return of experienced pair Hashim Amla and JP Duminy. Duminy has made a successful comeback for the Cape Cobras after being out of action for several months following shoulder surgery.

Cricket South Africa National Selection Panel Convener (CSA NSP) Linda Zondi commented on the new squad.

“Experience is always a key factor in major tournaments such as the ICC Men’s World Cup, it is great to see how well JP has regained his best form after being out of action for so long.

“What has also been highly encouraging is to see how well the Proteas have played when they have returned to franchise cricket. It is important that they should dominate at this level and that their skills should rub off on our emerging talent.

“JP, Aiden and Dwaine Pretorius have all made significant contributions to their franchises in recent matches.

“We will use the final two matches in the ODI series to continue to examine all the options that are available to us as far as the World Cup squad is concerned."