Lesufi describes Crystal Park High assault as attempted murder

Five pupils were arrested on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has described the attack of a girl at the Crystal Park High School in Benoni as attempted murder.

Lesufi shared the video on his Twitter account showing the helpless teenager being assaulted by a group of school girls.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS SENSITIVE SCENES

Another madness, this time from a school @Ekurhuleni. First thing on Monday they have ‘date’ with me! I wish the little girl a speedy recovery. As for other girls, they will regret it! #endTheMadness pic.twitter.com/7YeXaY61jW — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) March 8, 2019

They’ve since been released into the custody of their parents and have been suspended from the school.

Lesufi visited Crystal Park High School on Monday where he told pupils he was left shocked and embarrassed by the incident.

“When that video was sent to me, I was shaken and emotionally stressed because you can see from that video… that was clearly attempted murder, nothing else.”