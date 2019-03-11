Kimberley police hunt suspects behind murder of pupil (17)

The teenager suffered to two fatal stab wounds to the chest in the early hours of Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Kimberley police are searching for the killers of a 17-year-old learner.

It’s understood he and four others were walking from the Homevale community to Galeshewe, when they were ambushed by around 10 suspects armed with knives.

The victims were robbed of their clothes and shoes after which the deceased was stabbed.

North Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Majang Skalkie said: “At this stage, no suspects have been arrested yet and we are still appealing to the community that if they have any information that may lead to the arrest of suspects to contact the investigating officer.”