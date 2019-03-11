IEC to investigate claims Bosasa funded ANC’s election 'war rooms'
The R6 million donation was allegedly given to the ANC over the past elections to set up an elections war room at its headquarters in Krugersdorp.
JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is investigating a complaint by the Democratic Alliance (DA) about a R6 million donation to the African National Congress (ANC) from scandal-plagued company Bosasa.
The funds were allegedly given to the ruling party over the past elections to set up an elections war room at the company’s headquarters in Krugersdorp.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the ANC has contravened the Electoral Code of Conduct.
“We can confirm today that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has agreed to investigate the ANC’s Bosasa-funded election war rooms, following the DA’s complain lodged late last month. We trust the IEC will investigate without fear or favour, and await the outcome of such investigation,” Maimane said on Twitter.
Dumelang. I can confirm today that the IEC has agreed to investigate the ANC’s #Bosasa-funded election ‘war rooms’, following the @Our_DA complaint lodged late last month.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 11, 2019
I trust the IEC will investigate without fear or favour, and await the outcome of such investigation. pic.twitter.com/bj0YcwqScR
The deputy chief electoral officer at the IEC Masego Sheburi said on Monday the matter was being probed by the Directorate of Electoral Offences.
“The IEC has referred the matter to its panel of attorneys so that they could independently evaluate it, and if there’s any action that the IEC can take.”
Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, filed for voluntary liquidation amid corruption allegations.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
Zuma on SSA claims: 'I feel nothing when apartheid spies call me corrupt'
-
Fana Hlongwane paid for Ayanda Dlodlo's Dubai trip
-
Buthelezi: Zuma's ANC bribed kaMagwaza-Msibi to create NFP
-
Winde promises to build police station in Bonteheuwel if DA wins elections
-
ANC MP Nyami Booi found guilty of breaching Parly ethics code
-
Buthelezi: Zuma paid Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi to destroy IFP
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.