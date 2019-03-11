IEC to investigate claims Bosasa funded ANC’s election 'war rooms'

The R6 million donation was allegedly given to the ANC over the past elections to set up an elections war room at its headquarters in Krugersdorp.

JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is investigating a complaint by the Democratic Alliance (DA) about a R6 million donation to the African National Congress (ANC) from scandal-plagued company Bosasa.

The funds were allegedly given to the ruling party over the past elections to set up an elections war room at the company’s headquarters in Krugersdorp.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the ANC has contravened the Electoral Code of Conduct.

“We can confirm today that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has agreed to investigate the ANC’s Bosasa-funded election war rooms, following the DA’s complain lodged late last month. We trust the IEC will investigate without fear or favour, and await the outcome of such investigation,” Maimane said on Twitter.

Dumelang. I can confirm today that the IEC has agreed to investigate the ANC’s #Bosasa-funded election ‘war rooms’, following the @Our_DA complaint lodged late last month.



I trust the IEC will investigate without fear or favour, and await the outcome of such investigation. pic.twitter.com/bj0YcwqScR — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 11, 2019

The deputy chief electoral officer at the IEC Masego Sheburi said on Monday the matter was being probed by the Directorate of Electoral Offences.

“The IEC has referred the matter to its panel of attorneys so that they could independently evaluate it, and if there’s any action that the IEC can take.”

Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, filed for voluntary liquidation amid corruption allegations.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)