Humans are very small, sayy diver almost swallowed by whale

Rainer Schimpf had been filming a sardine run where gannets, penguins, seals, dolphins, whales and sharks gather fish into bait balls.

JOHANNESBURG - A South African tour operator who was almost swallowed by a whale says the experience has made him realise just how small humans are.

As he was snorkelling on the surface of the water off Port Elizabeth Harbour, a Bryde's whale emerged with its jaws open, engulfing him headfirst.

He told Sky News it was a humbling experience: “The whole event when the whale grabbed me took about two seconds. So, once I felt something has grabbed me on the hip, I knew instantly it was whale so I instantly held my breath. When it realised it’s not something it wanted to eat, it spat me out.”

WATCH: I Was Spat Out By A Whale