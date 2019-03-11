Germiston police investigating murder of toddler (3) found at dumpsite

The toddler was found on Sunday after he had been reported missing at the Primrose police station on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a murder case after the body of a three-year-old child was found at a dump site in Germiston.

Two boys, who were with the three-year-old, have been released into the care of their parents after they were taken in for questioning.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said: “Two boys have been taken in for questioning; a seven and eight-year-old. They were released to their parents for care until the probation officer has taken a decision what can actually be done about them.”

