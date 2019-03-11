Popular Topics
Germiston police investigating murder of toddler (3) found at dumpsite

The toddler was found on Sunday after he had been reported missing at the Primrose police station on Saturday.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a murder case after the body of a three-year-old child was found at a dump site in Germiston.

The toddler was found on Sunday after he had been reported missing at the Primrose police station on Saturday.

Two boys, who were with the three-year-old, have been released into the care of their parents after they were taken in for questioning.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said: “Two boys have been taken in for questioning; a seven and eight-year-old. They were released to their parents for care until the probation officer has taken a decision what can actually be done about them.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Popular in Local

Comments

