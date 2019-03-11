Gauteng MEC urges cops to arrest other suspects in Sibusiso Khwinana murder

One person, who was recently taken in, is expected to appear in court on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has urged the investigators working on the murder case of actor Sibusiso Khwinana to make sure they arrest all those responsible.

Khwinana was stabbed during a robbery in Pretoria over a week ago. He was laid to rest in Soshanguve on Saturday.

Police were given 24 hours to arrest the remaining two suspects identified in connection with Sibusiso Khwinana’s killing by Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Despite their deadline, Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said they would make arrests soon.

Department spokesperson Ofentse Morane said: “We will ensure the outstanding two arrests are made. We want to make an appeal to any with information to contact authorities so that we can make the arrests and the law can take its course.”

Khwinana was an actor in recently realised movie Matwetwe.