Former CEO Matshela Koko refuses to take blame for Eskom crisis
Speaking on the 'Eusebius McKaiser Show' on Monday, Koko says said he was the victim of the corruption at Eskom.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom boss Matshela Koko says that he refuses to take any ethical responsibility for the state of the embattled utility.
Koko believes that it is up to the state capture commission of inquiry, the police and the Special Investigating Unit to determine who should be blamed for the crisis at the state-owned company following years of corruption and maladministration.
He claims that the company performed at its best during his tenure and never experienced any blackouts.
Speaking on the Eusebius McKaiser Show on Monday, Koko said he was the victim of the corruption at Eskom.
"Those who got involved in theft and impropriety ended up in Parliament… they knew what they were doing. I don’t trust all of the people I worked with. The majority of the people I worked with, like engineers and artisans, I trusted."
Infographic showing the biggest power blackouts around the world since 2000. Picture: AFP
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
