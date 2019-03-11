Fana Hlongwane paid for Ayanda Dlodlo's Dubai trip
The Parliament ethics committee found Minister Ayanda Dlodlo had failed to declare a benefit when she stayed at the Oberoi Hotel in Dubai in 2015.
CAPE TOWN - Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo is the latest politician found to have contravened Parliament's Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members Interests.
The ethics committee found Dlodlo had failed to declare a benefit when she stayed at the Oberoi Hotel in Dubai in 2015.
The stay was paid for by controversial businessman Fana Hlongwane.
The allegation against Dlodlo was that she stayed at the Oberoi hotel in Dubai in 2015, and enjoyed spa massages, room service and car hire which she did not pay for.
The complaint relates to the time when Dlodlo was still the Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration.
According to the report, Dlodlo informed the committee that she and Hlongwane were childhood friends and considered themselves sister and brother.
Dlodlo was given an option to appear before the committee or to write to the committee.
Her written representation to the committee was considered on 6 March 2019.
The committee has recommended that Dlodlo be reprimand in the house and that she be ordered to rectify the breach and be counselled on the requirements of the code.
Dlodlo took to social media to respond to the ethics committee's outcome.
[READ]— Ayanda Dlodlo (@MinAyandaDlodlo) March 11, 2019
Minister Dlodlo accepts ethics committee outcome
Minister for Public Service and Administration, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo has today, Monday, 11 March 2019, noted the outcome of the ethics committee regarding her non-disclosure of details pertaining to a 2016 trip.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
