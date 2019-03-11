-
Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding due to shortage of capacity
The power utility, though, says that it will only implement the rolling power cuts if absolutely necessary.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has warned that there is a high risk of load shedding for Monday due to a shortage of capacity due to the loss of generating units at its power stations.
The power utility, though, says that it will only implement the rolling power cuts if absolutely necessary.
Last month, the country experienced five straight days of power cuts with the escalation of stage 4 load shedding.
At the time, the utility said that cutting its maintenance expenditure has had a major impact on the performance of its plants.
Eskom has been battling with aging infrastructure, which needs major maintenance to perform efficiently.
