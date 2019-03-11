Eskom's Gert Opperman returns to state capture inquiry
Opperman took the stand on Friday and testified about the power utility's unlawful pre-payment to Gupta-owned company Tegeta.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom official Gert Opperman is continuing with his testimony at the state capture inquir y on Monday morning.
Opperman took the stand on Friday and testified about the power utility's unlawful pre-payment to Gupta-owned company Tegeta.
He admitted that he signed off on the deal even when he knew that it was irregular.
On Friday, Opperman was asked about the R659 million pre-payment Eskom made to Tegeta, to help it purchase the Optimum coal mine.
He told the inquiry that while he approved the pre-payment deal knowing very well it was irregular, he genuinely thought Eskom would get value out of the arrangement.
Opperman says that he knew from the beginning that something was fishy about the pre-payment to Tegeta, because he was expected to sign it without sufficient documentation.
When he was asked if he wasn’t concerned that he was taking part in something that was irregular, he said when he asked his superiors questions, they didn’t give him satisfactory answers.
