Eskom pre-payment to Tegeta unauthorised abnormally, commission hears

The power utility’s official Gert Opperman is concluding his testimony at the inquiry in Parktown.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has heard how the R659 million pre-payment the Eskom made to Gupta-owned company Tegeta was authorised in an abnormal way.

He has detailed to the commission how money flows were authorised irregularly by Eskom.

His evidence was led by the commission’s Advocate Kate Hofmeyr.

Treasury investigated the pre-payment and found last year that it was unlawful.

