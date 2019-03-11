Koko: Eskom in big trouble, but SA won't become another Venezuela

Comair remains 'vigilant' using Boeing 737 Max 8 after Ethiopian Airlines crash
Local
Former Eskom chief executive Matshela Koko said South Africa has a 'competent' system operator and won't become 'another Venezuela'.
CAPE TOWN – It’s no secret that Eskom is facing major challenges, including corruption.
In an interview with Radio 702 host Eusebius McKaiser, former Eskom chief Matshela Koko weighed in.
He said that the power company faced liquidity and capacity challenges. He also noted the blackouts in Venezuela, which have been described as the worst in the country's history.
“I think we need to tighten our belt. It’s going to be tough. I think the moves being made don’t resolve the challenges Eskom faces.”
Listen to the audio for more.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.