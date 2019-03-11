Popular Topics
Koko: Eskom in big trouble, but SA won't become another Venezuela

Former Eskom chief executive Matshela Koko said South Africa has a 'competent' system operator and won't become 'another Venezuela'.

Matshela Koko. Picture: EWN.
Matshela Koko. Picture: EWN.
57 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – It’s no secret that Eskom is facing major challenges, including corruption.

In an interview with Radio 702 host Eusebius McKaiser, former Eskom chief Matshela Koko weighed in.

He said that the power company faced liquidity and capacity challenges. He also noted the blackouts in Venezuela, which have been described as the worst in the country's history.

“I think we need to tighten our belt. It’s going to be tough. I think the moves being made don’t resolve the challenges Eskom faces.”

Listen to the audio for more.

