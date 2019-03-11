Popular Topics
Ellen DeGeneres offers to be Jennifer Lopez's maid of honour

The 61-year-old talk show host was among the droves of showbiz stars to wish the 'On The Floor' hitmaker and her retired sports star fiancé Alex Rodriguez congratulations after he got down on one knee on Saturday.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez . Picture: @jlo/instagram.com
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez . Picture: @jlo/instagram.com
18 minutes ago

LONDON - Ellen DeGeneres has offered to be Jennifer Lopez's maid of honour after she got engaged to Alex Rodriguez.

The 61-year-old talk show host - who is married to Portia de Rossi - was among the droves of showbiz stars to wish the On The Floor hitmaker and her retired sports star fiancé Alex Rodriguez congratulations after he got down on one knee on Saturday.

And DeGeneres joked that she would be more than willing to play a major role on their big day.

Commenting on Lopez's engagement announcement on Instagram, she wrote: "Yes. I'll be your Maid of Honor. (sic)"

The TV star had previously urged the pair to tie the knot because they "seem very happy" together and even hinted that Rodriguez, 43, was preparing to pop the question last November.

She said on her titular show: "You should [get married], because y'all seem very happy.

"I mean, it would be good to do for Christmas."

DeGeneres gifted the couple a clock with their faces on it in a bid to instigate a proposal.

She said: "Because you and A-Rod just celebrated your two-year anniversary ... This is a clock, and it's basically to remind him that time is ticking and he should hurry up and propose. Or you should propose."

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, Viola Davis, Doutzen Kores and Balmain director Olivier Rousteing were among the stars to wish the pair congratulations over the weekend.

The Second Act star announced their happy news with a picture of her sparkling engagement ring on the photo-sharing platform.

Lopez - who has been dating the 43-year-old baseball legend since 2017 - captioned the eye-catching image with a series of love-heart emojis.

Rodriguez also shared the romantic image on his own Instagram account.

He captioned the picture: "she said yes [love-heart emoji] (sic)"

The loved-up duo have been vacationing in Baker's Bay, and that appears to be where their engagement took place, with the Instagram snap being taken on a beach.

