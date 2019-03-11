District Six residents ready for court battle over land restitution plan

Last month, the state filed papers in response to a High Court ruling, ordering it to come up with a detailed land restitution plan.

CAPE TOWN - Several former District Six residents are gearing up for a court battle with government.

Last month, the state filed papers in response to a High Court ruling, ordering it to come up with a detailed land restitution plan.

In the paper, government admits that it hasn't been able to draw up a plan.

Dozens of former and current District Six residents met in Salt River on Sunday to discuss the way forward following government's court submission.

The papers deal with the state's plan to redevelop a parcel of land in District Six and build hundreds of units to house verified claimants.

Shahied Ajam of the District Six Working Committee, one of the applicants representing claimants from 1998, says that they're planning to go back to court in April.

“One of the things we’re going to do first is respond to the affidavit. The most important part is to have that land locked into a trust. The court will be asked to make a decision that the Rural Development Department must no longer be in charge of development of that land.”

Many of the claimants, like Nazlie Taliep, are angry over the state's claim that it may take up to two decades for the District Six redevelopment to be realised.

"I want to live where I can see the sea and mountain behind me. I want to hear when boats move in."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)