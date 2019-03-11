Diplo sending 'good energy' to Justin Bieber

The 40-year-old DJ - who worked with the pop star on their 2015 hit 'Where Are Ü Now' - has reached out to the singer after he admitted he was finding it difficult to cope.

The 40-year-old DJ - who worked with the pop star on their 2015 hit Where Are Ü Now - has reached out to the singer after he admitted he was finding it difficult to cope.

Under Bieber's post on Instagram, Diplo wrote: "Sending good energy."

Whilst Patrick Schwarzenegger shared two praying emojis and captioned it: "LOVE YOU! (sic)"

American singer Madison Beer showed her support by simply post a black heart emoji.

Bieber previously opened up about how he has been struggling a lot.

He wrote on the photo sharing site: "Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I'm going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird. I always bounce back so I'm not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I've ever been in facing my stuff head on. (sic)"

The 25-year-old singer - who is married to Hailey Bieber - had previously opened up about how becoming so famous at such a young age had a negative effect on his mental health.

He shared: "I started really feeling myself too much. 'People love me, I'm the s**t,' that's honestly what I thought. I got very arrogant and cocky. I was wearing sunglasses inside ... I found myself doing things that I was so ashamed of, being super-promiscuous and stuff, and I think I used Xanax because I was so ashamed."