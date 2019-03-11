DA: Suspend those implicated in abuse of SSA resources
A high-level review panel found that state spies conducting operations at the behest of the executive to be a breach of the Constitution and the law and criminal prosecution should follow.
PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for the suspension of all those implicated in the abuse of State Security Agency resources as revealed in the high-level review panel report which was released on Saturday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa established the panel in June last year, with Sydney Mufamadi and nine others leading the investigation.
The DA says that criminal charges should be brought against all those who have abused the State Security Agency’s powers for the nefarious benefit of former President Jacob Zuma.
The report has implicated former State Security ministers Siybonga Cwele and David Mahlobo as having presided over the special operations unit, led by Thulani Dhlomo.
The panel found that the unit was a law unto itself and directly served the political interests of the executive.
Further, the unit undertook intelligence operations which were clearly unconstitutional and illegal.
