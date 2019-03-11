Comair remains 'vigilant' using Boeing 737 Max 8 after Ethiopian Airlines crash
The safety of this aircraft is in the spotlight after Sunday's deadly crash in Addis Ababa in which all 157 people on board were killed.
JOHANNESBURG - Comair said its flight crew and engineers remain vigilant and if it receives any information suggesting it should reassess the use of the Boeing 737 Max 8, appropriate action will be taken.
The safety of this aircraft is in the spotlight after Sunday's deadly crash in Addis Ababa in which all 157 people on board were killed.
Ethiopian Airlines, as well as the Chinese government, have since ground this Boeing model.
Comair said it will monitor the various investigations into the tragedy.
At the same time, Boeing said it will give technical support to the Ethiopia accident investigation bureau and the US National Transportation Safety Board as it worked to determine what went wrong.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Zuma on SSA claims: 'I feel nothing when apartheid spies call me corrupt'
-
ANC MP Nyami Booi found guilty of breaching Parly ethics code
-
Former CEO Matshela Koko refuses to take blame for Eskom crisis
-
SAA offers support to Ethiopian Airlines after deadly crash
-
Buthelezi: Zuma's ANC bribed kaMagwaza-Msibi to create NFP
-
Minister promises action after report finds abuse of SSA resources
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.