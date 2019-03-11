Popular Topics
Comair remains 'vigilant' using Boeing 737 Max 8 after Ethiopian Airlines crash

The safety of this aircraft is in the spotlight after Sunday's deadly crash in Addis Ababa in which all 157 people on board were killed.

6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Comair said its flight crew and engineers remain vigilant and if it receives any information suggesting it should reassess the use of the Boeing 737 Max 8, appropriate action will be taken.

The safety of this aircraft is in the spotlight after Sunday's deadly crash in Addis Ababa in which all 157 people on board were killed.

Ethiopian Airlines, as well as the Chinese government, have since ground this Boeing model.

Factfile on the Boeing 737 MAX 8. Picture: AFP

Comair said it will monitor the various investigations into the tragedy.

At the same time, Boeing said it will give technical support to the Ethiopia accident investigation bureau and the US National Transportation Safety Board as it worked to determine what went wrong.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

