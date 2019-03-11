Coetzee, Veldwijk included in Bafana squad for crunch Afcon qualifier

Coetzee returns from a long absence with various injuries in the past and has played regular football for the defending champions while Dutch-born Veldwijk also returns after showing great form in the Eredivisie.

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rivaldo Coetzee and Sparta Rotterdam striker Lars Veldwijk have been included in Stuart Baxter’s 24-man Bafana Bafana squad to play Libya in their crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Tunisia on 24 March.

Forwards Bongani Zungu and Keegan Dolly have also been included even though they have recently returned from injury, with Baxter explaining that he wants to access their physical condition before making a final call on their involvement in the match against Libya.

The long term injury to number one choice goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune will provide an opportunity to Darren Keet and Ronwen Williams to fight it out for the jersey, while Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma has also cracked the nod as the third-choice keeper.

Bidvest Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo will continue to skipper the side.

Bafana will not have a camp in the country and will assemble on Saturday, 16 March at OR Tambo International Airport before flying out to Frankfurt in Germany to connect to Tunisia where they will begin their preparations in Sfax.

Bafana Bafana require just a single point from the match to qualify for the continent's football showpiece, which will be hosted in Egypt instead of Cameroon due to a lack of readiness.