Cele: Police won't be kind to those disrupting voting

Police Minister Bheki Cele says that law enforcement agencies will ensure that voters' rights to cast their ballots are protected.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele says that officers will not be kind to those seeking to disrupt people from participating in the elections.

Cele was speaking during a briefing by the African National Congress (ANC)'s peace and security sub-committee at Luthuli House on Sunday.

"We won't be kind to those that block people who are going to vote. If you don't want to vote, we can't push you there, but you're not going to stop other people going there. We are not going to be kind to those people in terms of implementing the law."

South Africans are set to go to the polls in just under two months, on 8 May.