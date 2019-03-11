Cele accused of not withdrawing SAPS appeal over WC police resourcing decision

Western Cape MEC for Community Safety Alan Winde has accused Police Minister Bheki Cele of not withdrawing the SAPS's appeal against the Western Cape Equality Court ruling over police resource allocation in the province.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape MEC for Community Safety Alan Winde has accused Police Minister Bheki Cele of not withdrawing the SAPS's appeal against the Western Cape Equality Court ruling over police resource allocation in the province.

But Cele says that the SAPS has withdrawn its application to appeal, claiming that Winde has been misinformed.

Winde released a statement on Sunday saying that it has been more than a month since Cele announced that the appeal has been withdrawn.

He says the actions are a disgrace.

"We checked through the State Attorney's office to find out where it is; you have to give orders to the State Attorney's office in order for the process to happen. We've got major crime hot spots in the Western Cape. We've got areas around the city that gangsterism is out of control."

The ministry says it has been done already.

Cele's spokesperson Reneilwe Serero: "An appeal has been submitted long ago and there was also another group of people that also appealed and they have also withdrawn based on the fact that SAPS also withdrew their appeal."