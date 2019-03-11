Cele accused of not withdrawing SAPS appeal over WC police resourcing decision
Western Cape MEC for Community Safety Alan Winde has accused Police Minister Bheki Cele of not withdrawing the SAPS's appeal against the Western Cape Equality Court ruling over police resource allocation in the province.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape MEC for Community Safety Alan Winde has accused Police Minister Bheki Cele of not withdrawing the SAPS's appeal against the Western Cape Equality Court ruling over police resource allocation in the province.
But Cele says that the SAPS has withdrawn its application to appeal, claiming that Winde has been misinformed.
Winde released a statement on Sunday saying that it has been more than a month since Cele announced that the appeal has been withdrawn.
He says the actions are a disgrace.
"We checked through the State Attorney's office to find out where it is; you have to give orders to the State Attorney's office in order for the process to happen. We've got major crime hot spots in the Western Cape. We've got areas around the city that gangsterism is out of control."
The ministry says it has been done already.
Cele's spokesperson Reneilwe Serero: "An appeal has been submitted long ago and there was also another group of people that also appealed and they have also withdrawn based on the fact that SAPS also withdrew their appeal."
Popular in Local
-
Zuma on SSA claims: 'I feel nothing when apartheid spies call me corrupt'
-
EXCLUSIVE: NHLS accused of unlawfully sharing patient records
-
Two killed, three seriously injured in Lanseria head-on collision
-
'We had to defend ourselves': Buthelezi denies orchestrating apartheid violence
-
DA: Suspend those implicated in abuse of SSA resources
-
Powerball results: Friday, 8 March 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.