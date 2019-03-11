Capetonians urged to continue saving water as dam levels stabilise

Inside intelligence: What report on State Security Agency reveals
Local
Residents are being allowed to water their gardens but only after 6pm or before 9am on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, for a maximum of one hour.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Monday urged residents to continue saving water despite the easing up of restrictions.
Residents are being allowed to water their gardens only after 6 pm or before 9 am on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, for a maximum of one hour.
People have also been urged to only use water-efficient irrigation like dripper systems, drip-lines or soaker hose irrigation systems.
Cape Town dam levels are currently at 52.2%; much higher than last year this time when it was 24%.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.