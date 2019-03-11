Capetonians urged to continue saving water as dam levels stabilise

Residents are being allowed to water their gardens but only after 6pm or before 9am on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, for a maximum of one hour.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Monday urged residents to continue saving water despite the easing up of restrictions.

People have also been urged to only use water-efficient irrigation like dripper systems, drip-lines or soaker hose irrigation systems.

Cape Town dam levels are currently at 52.2%; much higher than last year this time when it was 24%.