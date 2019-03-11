Capetonians allowed to water gardens again, but with conditions

With dams sitting at 53 capacity the City of Cape Town has gradually eased restrictions.

CAPE TOWN - City bosses are again relaxing restrictions on irrigating gardens.

With dams sitting at 53% capacity, the City of Cape Town has gradually eased restrictions. Residents are now allowed to water their gardens using water efficient methods.

Stringent water restrictions were put in place in the midst of one of the worst droughts that the city has experienced in years, including the prohibition of watering gardens.

But as the situation is improving bit by bit, the municipality has relaxed level 3 watering restrictions.

Mayco member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg explained: "Residents can now make use of either a sprinkler or a hosepipe fitted with a self-closing nozzle but only for one hour on a Saturday. This is not a licence to go back to pre-drought water consumption behaviour."

