Buthelezi: Zuma paid Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi to destroy IFP

Ziyanda Ngcobo & Sethembiso Zulu | EWN’s Ziyanda Ngcobo sat down in an exclusive interview with IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Buthelezi says that the ANC, led by former President Jacob Zuma, paid Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi to break away from the IFP.